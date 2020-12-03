May 5, 1924 ~ December 1, 2020

Ephraim, UT - Mary Ellen Christiansen Strong, 96, passed away peacefully at her assisted living center on December 1st, 2020.

Ellen was born on May 5, 1924 to Mary Ellen and Julius Hovinghoff. Ellen's mother passed away while giving birth to her and her twin sister Elaine. Ellen's aunt and uncle, Helma and Rem Christiansen became the girls loving parents who raised the twins in Ephraim, Utah.

At the start of World War II, Ellen went to work at the parachute factory in Manti, Utah. Following the war she moved to Salt Lake City where she met William (Bill) Strong, they were married November 24th, 1948 in Alpine, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS temple.

Ellen worked for Ostler Candy Company and Hiller Book Binding in Salt Lake City. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many positions. She and Bill were dedicated temple workers in the Salt Lake and Manti Temples for 20 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Ellen enjoyed sewing dresses for her granddaughters, making quilts, doing family history and scrapbooking. She loved her family and enjoyed taking the grandchildren on trips to Yellow Stone, Jackson Hole, and many other destinations.

Ellen is survived by her son John (Donna) Strong. Grandchildren: Natalie (Jay) Rudel, Brandt (Soupie) Strong, Shannon Curtis and Michael Strong. 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lyle Hovinghoff, sister Rena Carter, brother Deon Hovinghoff, sister Uleta Nielsen, and sister Elaine Wilson.

The family would like to thank Wentworth at Willow Creek Assisted Living, the Hospice companies Summit, Inspiration and At Home Health Care for their loving dedication to Ellen.

Due to Covid 19 there will be a grave side service only with the immediate family. Services provided by Magleby Mortuary of Manti, UT.

