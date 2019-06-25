|
|
Mary C. Evans
6/5/1929 ~ 6/22/2019
Salt Lake City, UT-On June 22nd, 2019, Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep. She welcomed everybody in her home with a smile, a hot cup of coffee, and a good conversation. She was so proud of being the oldest of eleven brothers and sisters. She raised two daughters: Nancy and Pat. Mary was very kind and generous with her heart. Mary enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting, knitting, family get-togethers, coloring her pictures, and word searches. Whenever it was time to leave, you always got a hug, a kiss, and a "hurry back to see me".
Mary is survived by two daughters: Nancy (Brent) Panter, and Patricia (Brian) Durham, one brother, two sisters, six grandkids, fifteen great-grandkids, and eleven great-great-grandkids. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Earl Connelley, six brothers, one sister, and two grandsons. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartwood Home Health and Hospice for patient care that they provided, and to Steve Peterson, the chaplain. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 12:00 PM, with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2019