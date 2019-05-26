|
|
Mary Faith Vermeulen Bons died May 18, 2019. Mary was born October 22, 1925 in Salt Lake City to Zwaantje Bos and Dirk Vermeulen. She married her childhood sweetheart Henry Bons in 1945 when he returned from serving in WWII. They were happily married for more than 70 years.
Mary loved gardening and golfing with Henry.
She is survived by her three children: Linda Farr (Rickie) West Jordan, Utah; Paul Bons (Karen) Hurricane, Utah; and Gary Bons (Debbie) Surprise, Arizona; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, husband Henry, sister Ann Leeuwenburg and brother Piet Vermeulen.
Special thanks to the wonderful people at Summit Senior Living and Summit Home Care and Hospice for their loving care.
Burial is at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. No services are being held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019