Mary Gallegos
1936 - 2020
Mary Estrella Gallegos
1936 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Mary Estrella Gallegos, age 84, passed away at her home August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 1, 1936 in El Rito, New Mexico to Antonio and Predicanda Gonzales. She married Arthur Gallegos on December 10, 1956 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church.
An evening viewing will be held Sunday August 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will take place the following day at the same location at 10:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior. To see the full obituary, visit memorialutah.com. Funeral services will be livestreamed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
31
Viewing
09:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful mom. We will love you and miss you always. I love you
Tammy
Daughter
August 27, 2020
God-bless you Mary, that is a really good picture This is how you should always be remembered. What a great smile. A day never went by when my mother did not call her. My mother and Mary were the best of friends they were inseparable She's going to be sorely missed. 'May the. perpetual light always shine upon her'.
Joseph Whiteman
Family
August 26, 2020
Mary.
Thank you for being a great friend to our family growing up. You would give my mom the “family “ discount at the segunda and put extra stuff in the bag too,
We love you,
Lupina Oseguera
Lupina Oseguera
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I always enjoyed my talks with Aunt Mary, whether in person or on the phone, she always made me laugh.
Love from Bernie and Bruce Cassidy, Boise, Id
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of sorrow and sadness.
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 26, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
