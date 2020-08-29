Mary Estrella Gallegos
1936 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Mary Estrella Gallegos, age 84, passed away at her home August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 1, 1936 in El Rito, New Mexico to Antonio and Predicanda Gonzales. She married Arthur Gallegos on December 10, 1956 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church.
An evening viewing will be held Sunday August 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will take place the following day at the same location at 10:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior. To see the full obituary, visit memorialutah.com
. Funeral services will be livestreamed.