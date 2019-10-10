|
Mary Geneil
Mower Taylor
1936 - 2019
Our beloved Mary Geneil Mower Taylor was joyfully welcomed into her eternal home on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Geneil entered her mortal journey in Latuda, Utah on May 3, 1936, she was welcomed by her loving parents LaVor Kimball and Elmina Christensen Mower. She enjoyed an inspiring childhood of which she shared with her adored five siblings. Mom often spoke fondly of them and shared treasured experiences, many from their family farm. Mom felt her remarkable upbringing paved the course for her inspiring life.
Geneil attended schools is Carbon County and graduated from LDS Seminary. In 1954 she attended Excelcis Beauty School, where she became a gifted model and exceptional beautician. Geneil always carried herself with grace, elegance and poise.
While living at the Beehive House she met fellow beautician Gordon L Halterman. The two married in 1956 and from this marriage came her beloved sons: Chris Paul and Troy Gordon, of whom she loved affectionately. The marriage ended in divorce.
Geneil moved back to Utah from California where she met and married her eternal companion, Gayle E Taylor, for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on October 8, 1964. Gayle had a son, Kevin from a previous marriage, they together raised their three boys and supported them continuously in all their accomplishments. Gayle and Geneil had a tender relationship that was blessed for 52 years here on earth and continues now in their Heavenly home.
Geneil was a faithful lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served diligently in many callings for the church and was honored to serve as a missionary in the SLC Family History Mission. Geneil thrived on her knowledge of eternal families and was determined to accomplish all genealogy and temple work for her descendants. Our dear Mother had a devote love for our Savior and her steadfast testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ was the anchor for all aspects of her life. Although she will be dearly missed here on earth, our mother was lovingly welcomed by many on the other side of the veil.
Geneil was an accomplished seamstress, expert gardener, talented genealogist and extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her brother Hyrum D Mower; sister Goldie Mower; sons Chris Halterman, Troy (Jeanne) Halterman and step-son Kevin (Lupe) Taylor; grandchildren Aubrey (Sterling), Kanyon, Bentley, Alex and Kennedy; great-grandchildren Madison, Ty and Rayne; along with countless nieces and nephews of whom loved her dearly. Preceded in death by parents; siblings Edith Berry, Melvin and LaVor Paul Mower; husbands Gordon Halterman and Gayle Taylor.
Our family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support in many heart-felt forms. A passionate recognition to the amazing hospice teams for their genuine fondness and dedication to our dear mother.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), Sandy. Interment to follow at Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019