|
|
1932 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beautiful, beloved mother, grandmother (Yia Yia) and aunt passed away on November 3, 2019, her son and daughter at her side. She is so many things to us. Our guiding light with an immeasurably big heart, who taught us to love and respect everyone. Her faith in God was strong, as was her independence and desire to serve. She always put the needs of others before her own. Loved by all who knew her, she welcomed all friends into her home. No one left her place hungry if she had anything to say about it, including neighborhood dogs who visited her back door, drawn by her sweetness and the occasional snack. She had compassion for all.
Amongst other jobs, she was an account manager at First Security Bank for many years. A hard worker, she enjoyed serving people in both her professional and personal life. She enjoyed simple pleasures, like sharing a cup of coffee around her kitchen table with her son each morning; having a Jimmy John's sandwich for lunch with family; spending time with her grandchildren; or shopping until she dropped with her daughter and granddaughter to buy gifts at Christmas.
Get-togethers, outings and vacations with Mary were so full of joy. Trips to southern California and the Tetons in Wyoming were amongst her favorite destinations where she had so many great times. Fun-loving, warm, she was the heart and soul of our holidays and our lives.
Born in Salt Lake to Mike and Faye Funtas. Survived by daughter Katherine (Bruce) Cornia, son Nick Glezos, grandchildren Nicholas and Mary, great grandchildren Avery and James, nephews Michael, Brandon and Tayler. Preceded in death by her loving husband James, brothers George, Jim (JJ) and Gus, sister Christine (Paul) Hawthorne, nephew Jeff and her loving parents. Thank you to all who cared for our beloved Yia Yia and mother.
Private Services will be held at her request. If friends & family wish to reach out or send messages of support, please visit http://www.wasatchlawn.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019