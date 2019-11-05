|
Mary Hazel Taylor Doezie
1931 ~ 2019
Mary Hazel Taylor Doezie, our precious, beautiful mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 in Pleasanton, California. She was born July 30, 1931 to Elmo & Edith Taylor in Provo, Utah. She married Gerard David Doezie in 1949. They were later married for time and eternity in the Los Angeles Temple. Mary was the most unselfish, caring and loving person.
Daughter, Sister, Mother & Grandmother. She loved her family more than anyone could. Mary was the greatest example of sacrifice to care for her loved ones. She will be missed every minute by her family and friends. Her smile, hugs and kisses will remain in our hearts forever.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Lonnie Smith and Peggy Larsen; children, Dave (JoAnn), DeeAnn (Robert), Cheryl (Scott), and Julie. Mary had 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11am at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
"Until Next Time"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019