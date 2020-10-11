1943 ~ 2019

SALT LAKE CITY-Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Mary Helen Maughan died at age seventy-six on 28 September 2019.

Mary was the third child of Elvin Freestone Maughan and Elfriede Kammeyer Maughan. She has three siblings, Peter Elvin Maughan of Holladay, Utah; Katie Maughan Pyrah of Palmer, Alaska; and Janet Maughan Coleman of Houston, Texas.

As the child of an Air Force family Mary attended schools throughout the United States. She graduated from Utah State University and earned a Master's Degree in Political Science from the University of Utah.

Always the adventurer, Mary joined the Foreign Service and was posted to Vietnam, Switzerland, and Washington, DC. In the course of her worldwide travels she enjoyed the company of warriors, diplomats and heads of state.

Mary was a member of the exegesis team of the LDS Church in Salt Lake City. She later joined the staff of Utah Senator Bob Bennett, working as his Special Assistant of Military and Foreign Affairs, and representing him in many capacities throughout the state.

Mary had an insatiable appetite for learning, she spoke several languages, and loved music, movies, and politics. She loved her family and was devoted to the many dogs she brought into her home.

Mary joked that she'd like to be thought of as "a charming eccentric." Indeed, she was. More than that, Mary was an intellectual, a poet, a romantic, an animal lover, an outdoor enthusiast, and an unapologetic defender of the Constitution.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Katie.

Her virtual memorial will be held Sat. 17 October at 10 am. For zoom link, email mhmaughanmemorial@hotmail.com



