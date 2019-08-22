|
Mary Helena (Wohler) Larsen
1947 - 2019
South Jordan-Mary Helena (Wohler) Larsen, age 72 of South Jordan, Utah, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born to late John and Jacoba (Botbyl) Wohler on August 7, 1947 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Her parents immigrated the family to Murray, Utah during the summer of 1956, where she became a U.S. citizen and lived the majority of her life. They ran a successful picture framing business (Wohler's Art) where her parents and brothers worked until retirement in the late 2000s. She was marred to Larry E. Larsen from September 1968 until 1995 with whom she had two children: Mellisa Ann and Larry Christopher.
Mary loved her family and dedicated much of her later years to her grandchildren. She loved to travel, dance, ski, read and socialize. She always had a smile on her face and an amazing upbeat attitude that made everyone that met her love spending time with her. Her 30+ years working at their art gallery helped her make so many amazing connections. She couldn't go anywhere without running into someone she knew and impacted in a positive way. Some of her favorite times were those traveling the world with her close friend Donna Johnson and their group of girlfriends.
She is survived by her two children and their spouses Mellisa and Randy Olsen, Larry and Sheryl Larsen; four grandchildren Marlee and Tyler (Mellisa and Randy) and Cadwyn and Ryker (Larry and Sheryl); her older brother Leo Wohler and his wife Sheri; her ex-husband Larry Larsen; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Johnny Wohler.
The family plans to hold a celebration of Mary's life this fall and will share details once a date and location are finalized. The family wants to thank the staff at Sagewood, her close friend Connie Weygandt and all those that cared for her during her last days. For those who wish to express condolences please visit www.wiscombememorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019