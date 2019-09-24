Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 East Spring Lane (5000 South)
Mary J. Schabowsky


1930 - 2019
Mary J. Schabowsky Obituary
Mary J. Schabowsky
March 2, 1930 ~- Sept 20, 2019
Mary Josephine Maurer Schabowsky of Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born in Middle Village, Queens, New York to Henry and Loretta Maurer. She lived in Middle Village before marrying Richard "Dick" Stanley Schabowsky on April 28, 1951 at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic church. They lived on Long Island, where her husband worked for Sperry Univac, before moving to Utah for several years. In 1963 they returned to Long Island and moved back to Utah in 1976 when Dick was promoted to Director of Engineering. They retired to Fountain Hills, Arizona for a few years and spent the rest of their days in Salt Lake City.
Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who cherished her grandchildren and great grandsons. She was the ultimate hostess and loved to socialize. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing. A devout Roman Catholic, she was very active in her parish church, St. Vincent De Paul in Salt Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Stanley Schabowsky Sr, son Richard Stanley Schabowsky, Jr (Helen), her parents, sister Elizabeth O'Donoghue, brothers Henry Maurer, Brother Donald Maurer (Catholic Missionary in Africa), and Monsignor John Maurer (Pastor of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, NY).
Mary is survived by sons Thomas (Lynne), Robert (Linda); daughters Ellen, Susan Sprouse, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandsons. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Maurer, sisters Agnes Schabowsky and Catherine Maurer, and many nieces/nephews.
The family is grateful for the exemplary care provided Mary at Sunrise Assisted Living, and hospice care provided by Signature Health Care at Home of Salt Lake City. We are also thankful for the loving care of Dr. Kate Wilson.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane (5000 South). A vigil service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Schabowsky to or Catholic Extensions.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
