Mary Jane Martinez
1941 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Mary Jane Martinez, age 78, peacefully passed away at home on the evening of November 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Silver Cliff, Colorado on August 20, 1941 to Daniel and Arabella Sanchez. She was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church. Mary Jane leaves behind her 5 children: Julie (Miguel) Garcia, Stephanie (Babe) Jones, Janette (Phillip) Gonzales, Bobby Martinez, and Kimberly (Anthony) Nishizono; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel and Arabella Sanchez. A Funeral Mass will be held on 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT. A Rosary/ viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Caring Senior Services and Solstice Hospice, Stephen Scoville, and Shaun Boyle.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019