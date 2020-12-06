1/1
Mary Jane Maynes Benowitz
1943 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT- Mary Jane Maynes Benowitz, 77, peacefully passed on November 20th, 2020 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born to Almira Summers Maynes and Charles William Maynes. Life started in Huron, SD but the family relocated to Salt Lake City, UT during her elementary years. She attended Bryant Middle School, East High School (Grad. 1961) and the University of Utah (Grad. 1965). She was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, loved attending dances and graduated with a B.A. in English.

In 1965, she married Marshall Benowitz and enjoyed a 32-year marriage. That same year, she also received her teaching certificate, moved to Ogden, Utah and then spent three years teaching English at Highland Junior High School. She left teaching to start a family and later became a prolific real estate agent in Ogden and later finished her career in Salt Lake City after moving with her family in 1986. She loved skiing at Snowbasin, her time with the Junior League of Ogden (V.P. 1976), music, movies, theater, fine cuisine, her friends and her clients, her family and most of all, her boys. If you knew her, you will remember her infectious smile, her laugh and her sense of humor. It never failed her.

She is survived by her two boys, Joe Benowitz (Mercedes), Tyler Benowitz (Jenn) and her sister, Julie Kilgrow (Alan Gardner). The family intends to hold a proper service once COVID is no longer a potential danger to those with high risk. If you would like to be notified of the service or would like to send a message to the family, please send an email to RememberMaryBenowitz@gmail.com">RememberMaryBenowitz@gmail.com">RememberMaryBenowitz@gmail.com">RememberMaryBenowitz@gmail.com.

Rest in peace Mom. We will miss you.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
December 6, 2020
Karen so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. Colleen Burrows Van Wagoner.
Colleen Burrows Van Wagoner
Family
December 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Craig
Andrew Poulos
Friend
