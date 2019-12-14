|
June 8, 1935 ~ August 7, 2019
Mary Jane passed away in Sacramento CA from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Salt Lake City to Mary Louise (Nicol) Richardson and Lon Riser Richardson. Mary Jane attended Wasatch, Bryant and East High Schools. She affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gama at the University of Utah, and completed her education in Art at Syracuse University, NY. Mary Jane married William C. Allen III, later divorced, and raised their three children; William C. Allen III (Laura), Mary Elizabeth Cole (John) and Michael J, Allen (Lisa). After a move to Sacramento CA, She married Andrew L. Blackett. They enjoyed 10 years together traveling, joining the Sacramento Jazz Society, and financially supporting many bands and junior Jazz players. She is survived by her children and their spouses, grandchildren Kelsey and Tyler Allen, Riser and Shanti Cole and her brother Lon Richardson, Jr.
The children and extended family invite friends of Mary Jane's to a celebration of her life to be held at The Town Club, 1080 E. South Temple, on Saturday December 28th, from 11:30 am to 1:30pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019