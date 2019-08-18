|
|
Mary Jean Honey
1925 ~ 2019
Our funny and sassy Mother, Grandma, and GiGi went to play golf with her husband, Roy, whom she dearly missed on July 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Jean was born on May 22, 1925 in San Francisco to Carl and Mary (Pruss) Larsen. She was one for four children; Carl and Bob, who have passed away, and her baby sister Lillian (Babe). She lived an awesome life with adventures and pictures she loved to share with us all. She and Roy loved to golf, travel, and surprise their grand kids with super cool gifts on Valentine's Day. She carried on the tradition that started with her Mother - sending her Grand and Great grandchildren cards for every holiday which included a crisp $2 bill in them, and upped it to $5 when inflation hit. She was a longtime member of St Vincent de Paul Parish, where she and her mother donated many hours to the St Martha's Guild Baby Layette and other charitable projects. Ten years ago, she moved to Fort Worth to be with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved going to brunch, having Chinese food, and always loved a good German meal with sauerkraut. As she got a bit older, she was known for trying to get your attention by giving you a "tap" with her cane. Those bruises healed nicely. She returned to Salt Lake and her beautiful mountains earlier this year. Survived by her children, Pat (David) Fulkerson and Jim (Sue) Honey, her sister Lillian (Grant) Cutler all of whom she loved dearly. She has five wonderful grand kids, Kelly (Sean) Honey McClaugherty, Stephanie (Mark) Snow, Diana Honey, Justin (Kourtney) Fulkerson, and Jessica (Patrick) Fulkerson Cahn; and ten greats, Lexie, Jack, Dylan, Kylee, Abbie, Zack, Lila, Sophia and Ryder; and Taylor - who was waiting for her in heaven. We want to thank her doctors that have cared for her and a warm thank you to Rocky Mountain Hospice, especially Brenee and Rita, for the comfort they gave her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, 23 Aug, at St. Thomas More, 3015 E Creek Rd, Cottonwood Heights, visitation starting at 10:30, followed by a graveside services at Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 State St, Sandy. Funeral services by Cannon Mortuary, Cottonwood Heights. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Martha's Baby Layette project, or a . Fly with all of the Angels in Heaven, we will miss you and love you forever.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019