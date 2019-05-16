|
1958 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Mary Jean Riddle left us to join her mother the day before Mother's Day, May 11, 2019. She passed at her home in West Jordan Utah surrounded by love and family. Mary Jean was born on July 2nd 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lou Jean Jacobson and Daniel P Gates; she was the youngest of five siblings. She graduated from Granite High School in 1976 and married her high school sweetheart Craig Riddle on May 27th, 1977. Together, she and Craig built several businesses including: Ally Equipment Company, Econo Coin Laundry, and Riddle Plaza. Mary Jean was optimistic, energetic, and adventurous as a certified scuba diver. She organized many family vacations and created unforgettable memories for her family and friends. As a bowler, she won the 600-club tournament and was a finalist in the Utah open in 1985 while she was pregnant with her daughter. Mary Jean always did and looked her best. She created beauty in everything she touched including the transformation of the property behind her home into Serenity Ranch: a haven for peacocks, ducks and geese. Some knew her as a bird lady but she cared for numerous other pets including turtles and dogs that she loved like her babies. She would rescue any animal or person in need and selflessly gave her time and love. MJ made friends wherever she went and many people would say she is "the best person I know…". She was happiest surrounded by animals, socializing with friends and family, and caring for other people. Her greatest joy was her husband and children and she was thankful for the many blessings God gave her. If love could have saved Mary Jean, she would have lived forever. She is survived by her husband, Craig Riddle, her children Randy Gene Riddle and Misty Rose Riddle, grandson Kayden Riddle, niece Heidi Riddle, Daughter-in-law Caitie Lou Riddle, mother-in-law Donna Riddle, her many friends, and her siblings: Bill Gates (Nancy), Louise Bennet (Randy), and Rose Ringwood (John). She is proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Daniel Gates (Marian).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM. There will also be an evening viewing Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the same location. Online condolences can be made at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019