Mary Jeanette Ely Cassler
1931 ~ 2019
Mary Jeanette Ely Cassler, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 at her home at Quail Meadow Assisted Living in North Ogden.
She was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Wilmington, Del., the eldest daughter of Albert Rider Ely and Erma Irene Ploucher Ely. She graduated from Roxbury High School in Succasunna, N.J., and Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt.
Mary married Ernest Border Cassler Jr. on April 9, 1955 in Succasunna, and celebrated 50 years of marriage with him before he passed away Aug. 19, 2005.
After college, Mary worked at WMTR Radio in Morristown, N.J., where she wrote commercials. She met Ernie, a WW II and Korean War veteran, when he was invited by her father (his boss) to see her in a play at the Dover Little Theater in Dover, N.J. He worked for Hercules Powder Co. (later Hercules Inc.), and they lived in Kenvil, N.J.; Hercules, Calif.; and Louisiana, Mo., before moving to Utah in 1959. She lived in West Valley City for 57 years.
Mary was a dedicated homemaker and mother of three children. She served as president of Chapter T PEO and as worthy matron of Adah Chapter #15 Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a room mother and Bethel Guardian of Bethel #10 Job's Daughters.
A charter member of Westvale Presbyterian Church, Mary taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and was president of the Women's Association. She was an avid reader, enjoyed family vacations and loved cats, at one time raising Burmese cats. She was a lifelong bridge player, bowled, made amazing brownies (ask her sons-in-law) and iced tea, and her cheesy potatoes were legendary. Suncatchers, PBS programs, scented bath soap, ice cream and big band music made her smile.
Mary dearly loved her family and is survived by her children Rebecca C. Cairns (Jack), of Ogden; Carolyn C. Dayley (Lee) of Ogden; Ernest B. Cassler III (Kathy), of West Jordan; nine grandchildren: Rachel Walton, Mary Melissa Ellis, Amanda Macdonald, Allyson Johns, Aaron Dayley; and Hollie, David, Matthew and Emily Cassler; and her sister Sally Sharp, of Wilmington, Delaware. She was also a loving Grandma Great to 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two great-grandchildren.
Mary's family would like to thank the caring staff of Quail Meadow Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Cottey College, Nuzzles & Co. or a .
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 South, West Valley City. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019