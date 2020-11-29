1/1
Mary Joan "Jo" Rankin
1932 ~ 2020
Mary Joan Rankin passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
She was born December 8, 1932 in Oxnard, CA, the daughter of Ray and Marion Gisler.
She was married to Bill Rankin for 15 years.
Family and time with loved ones was most important to her.
She is survived by her children Cathy (Craig) Wright, Dan (Carol) Corbitt, Tim (Cindy) Corbitt and Patti (Mont) Buckles; ten grandchildren and 11great-grandchildren, and one great-great-child. She is also by one brother and four sisters. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and one brother. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
She was quite a lady! So sorry for your loss.
Kevin and Stacey Wright
Friend
