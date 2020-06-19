Mary Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Johnson
1926 ~ 2020
Mary Johnson, age 94, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Mary was born February 8, 1926 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Michael and Mary Golesh Borich. She met her loving husband, Elmer Eugene Johnson, in Bingham Canyon; they were married on July 29, 1946 and spent 43 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2002.
Mary had a beautiful childhood in the old mining town of Bingham Canyon. She and her husband raised their beautiful family in Copperton, Utah. She and Gene retired to Beaver Dam, Arizona in 1992. Mary will be remembered as the kind and loving Matriarch of the Johnson/Borich Clan. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing and playing bingo. Most of all she loved being mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to her family, immediate and wonderfully extended.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Christine (Larry, deceased) Davis of Beaver Dam, AZ; Jayne Patience of Murray, UT; Dan (Karen) and David (Valerie) both of S. Jordan, UT; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was lucky to have met and spent the last 10 years with her loving companion, Orval Winchester, who adored and cared for her. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved