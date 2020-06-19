Mary Johnson
1926 ~ 2020
Mary Johnson, age 94, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Mary was born February 8, 1926 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Michael and Mary Golesh Borich. She met her loving husband, Elmer Eugene Johnson, in Bingham Canyon; they were married on July 29, 1946 and spent 43 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2002.
Mary had a beautiful childhood in the old mining town of Bingham Canyon. She and her husband raised their beautiful family in Copperton, Utah. She and Gene retired to Beaver Dam, Arizona in 1992. Mary will be remembered as the kind and loving Matriarch of the Johnson/Borich Clan. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing and playing bingo. Most of all she loved being mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to her family, immediate and wonderfully extended.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Christine (Larry, deceased) Davis of Beaver Dam, AZ; Jayne Patience of Murray, UT; Dan (Karen) and David (Valerie) both of S. Jordan, UT; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was lucky to have met and spent the last 10 years with her loving companion, Orval Winchester, who adored and cared for her. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their guestbook at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.