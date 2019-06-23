|
|
1942 ~ 2019
Mary Kelly Stewart Bowman passed away on June 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born July 31, 1942 in Ayr, Scotland to Arthur and Mary Kelly Stewart. She married Victor Armell Bowman on December 21, 1965, in the Logan, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a loving mother and homemaker to their six children.
She is survived by her husband, Victor; children: Kellie (John) Woods, Paul (Jennifer) Bowman, Wendy Bowman, Kirsten (Miguel) Nava, Jason (Holly) Bowman, and Julie Bowman; nine grandchildren; and many other relatives.
Memorial services to be held at 11:30 A.M. June 29, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5154 West 7000 South, West Jordan, Utah.
Please share memories at Serenicare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019