Mary Koncar Dahle
Sept 15, 1936 ~ Nov 2, 2019
Mary Koncar Dahle, 83, passed away Nov 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.
Mary was born on Sept 15, 1936, to Vajo "Vykin" and Sophia Koncar in Highland Boy, Utah. She was one of 12 children who grew up in Murray, Utah and helped their parents manage their small farm.
Mary graduated from Murray High School in 1954 and married Daniel Dahle on September 15, 1960. She enjoyed a long and fruitful career working as a payroll coordinator for Cottonwood Hospital. In their leisure time, Mary and Dan enjoyed a sociable and carefree lifestyle, taking tropical vacations, fishing, boating, and playing cards with their countless friends.
In 1985, Mary and Dan adopted their nephew, Jonathan, after he lost his parents. Not every childless couple would take in an orphaned 12-year-old, but they didn't hesitate. Generous by nature, Mary devoted herself to spoiling their new son and making happy memories. Most weekends, the family went camping in their motorhome, boating and fishing.
Mary valued family and friendship above all else and she threw legendary parties. For decades, she hosted a Christmas Eve extravaganza at her house, featuring an astounding display of food, holiday decorations and, usually, one of her brothers dressed in a Santa suit. Summers would not have been the same without the joyful gatherings around her backyard pool.
Mary was known for crocheting beautiful afghans and making porcelain dolls by hand. She was an avid player of dominoes, cards, bingo, and board games. She loved relaxing at her cabin and traveled often to Montana, as well as to more exotic locales like Monaco, Barbados, Tahiti, and Serbia.
In 2016, Mary moved to Missoula, Montana to be near her son and his family. This forever enriched the lives of her grandsons, who loved having sleepovers, watching old movies with her, listening to her funny stories, and playing poker for pennies with their beloved grandma and the other residents of her senior residence (Grandma Mary usually won --she had a big can of pennies to prove it!)
Words can't express how much she will be missed.
To honor her life and memory, a memorial gathering will be held at the Silver Fork Lodge in Brighton, UT on Sat, Nov 16, at 1 PM.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Dahle, niece Gina McGarvey, brother-in-law Tony Costanza, brothers Nick Koncar, Steve Barack, and Maynard Koncar and sisters Julie Koncar Gale, Devona Koncar Costanza, Stella Barack, Bernice Barack, and Ann Koncar. Mary is survived by her son Jonathan (Dana) Gale and grandsons Nathaniel and Liam of Florence, Montana, as well as by her brothers Mark (Karen) Koncar, Russ (Jill) Koncar, Ray (Jill) Koncar, and Doug (Judy) Koncar, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019