Mary Larrinaga
1933 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-María-Josefa Lejarcegui Inunciaga, 86, died March 9, 2020, in her home in West Jordan, Utah.
She was born on March 19, 1933 to Sotero Lejarcegui Irazabal and Juana Inunciaga Altamira in Ibárruri, Bizkaia (providence of the Basque Country of Spain), Euskadi.
She married John Larrinaga on November 18, 1954 in Muxika, Bizkaia, Euskadi.
Viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6 pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd. Rosary to follow at 7 pm.
Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 am at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S Redwood Rd. Interment will follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Basque Club of Utah, c/o Catherine Barajas, 2323 Green St, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020