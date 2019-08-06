|
|
1929 ~ 2019
Mary Lee Jackman Walker, 90, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2019. She was born on June 25th, 1929 to her parents Leland and Thelma Jackman. She married her husband of 62 years, E.J. "Steve" Walker on August 27, 1948 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Mary grew up in Levan, Utah. Her family owned a beautiful home with lots of farmland, trees, and animals. Mary would ride the bus 10 miles to Nephi for high school, which is where she met her husband. They started a family in Provo and eventually moved to Salt Lake City where they lived for over 50 years. Mary loved to travel, read, sew, quilt, cook, watch sports, care for her yard, shop, and spend time with her family. She was an active member of her church, holding several callings throughout the decades.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Gwen; husband, Steve; sons, Stephen & Jeffrey; grandchildren, Michael & Rachel. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Lee); along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service was held on August 5th, 2019 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights.
Our family would like to thank the staff from Elevation Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our loved one.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019