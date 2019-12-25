Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Liberty Ward
67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.)
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Liberty Ward
67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.)
Murray, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Liberty Ward
67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.)
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lou Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Griffiths Johnson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Griffiths Johnson Obituary
Mary Lou
Griffiths Johnson
1948 ~ 2019
Mary Lou Griffiths Johnson passed away on December 20, 2019 in Draper, Utah.
Mary was born November 20, 1948 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Henry Robert and Ruth Mayes Griffiths.
Survivors include: Husband Phil; Children: Debi (Dino) D'Amico of Draper, Utah, Kari (Dustin) Christiansen of Salem, Oregon, and Daryn (Sara) Taylor of West Valley City, Utah; Grandchildren: Nicolas & Kiara D'Amico, Tommy, Brin & Ella Christiansen, Brennan & Shaelynn Taylor.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 28th, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Liberty Ward located at 67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.) in Murray. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at above church and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Murray City Cemetery.
As you all know, Mary had a heart of gold; so please honor her wishes by donating to Primary Children's Hospital or . For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -