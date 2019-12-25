|
|
Mary Lou
Griffiths Johnson
1948 ~ 2019
Mary Lou Griffiths Johnson passed away on December 20, 2019 in Draper, Utah.
Mary was born November 20, 1948 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Henry Robert and Ruth Mayes Griffiths.
Survivors include: Husband Phil; Children: Debi (Dino) D'Amico of Draper, Utah, Kari (Dustin) Christiansen of Salem, Oregon, and Daryn (Sara) Taylor of West Valley City, Utah; Grandchildren: Nicolas & Kiara D'Amico, Tommy, Brin & Ella Christiansen, Brennan & Shaelynn Taylor.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 28th, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Liberty Ward located at 67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.) in Murray. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at above church and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Murray City Cemetery.
As you all know, Mary had a heart of gold; so please honor her wishes by donating to Primary Children's Hospital or . For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019