Mary Louella Dyson Zinn
1934 - 2020
August 7, 1934 ~ June 13, 2020
Mary Louella Dyson Zinn, age 85, formerly of West Valley City, Utah passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by a son Mike (Heidi) and daughter Cathy (Toby) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Frank Dyson along with her daughter, Susan Washington. She will be cremated and a private service will be held by the immediate family at a later date. A special thank you to the people at Cascade at Riverwalk and Summit Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Mary at the end of her life. For the full obituary, please see the Valley View Memorial website.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
