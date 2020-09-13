Mary Louise Chase Olsen

1938 ~ 2020

Mary Louise Chase Olsen passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the residence of her son, Tony and his wife, Brenda, in Heber City, Utah, of natural causes, surrounded by her family and beloved pet dogs. She was 81 years old and will be sorely missed.

Born September 2, 1938 in Nephi, Utah to Irel Lynn Chase, Sr. and Louise Barton.

Mary Lou married Alton Patrick Dugmore on March 23, 1957, with whom she had two children, Tony and Billy, they later divorced. She then met Wayne Olsen from Ogden, Utah and they were married June 26, 1985. They moved to their dream home in Logandale, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne and her brothers, Irel Chase Jr. (Kathryn), James Chase (Rosemary) and her sister Laura Chase Norris. She is survived by her brother, Randal Chase (Deborah) and by her two sons, Tony (Brenda) and Billy (Molly) , as well as 3 granddaughters (Billi, Franchesca and Natalie) and 5 great-grandchildren (Kolby, Makenna, Degan, Novak, and Makelle) .

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12 pm - 2 pm at the Evergreen Park 2230 East 3425 South Millcreek, Utah. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with final mortuary expenses and would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be sent to Tony Dugmore, please email him for further directions, at tonydugmore@yahoo.com.



