Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Mary Magdalena Casias Martinez French Dillon, 97, passed away February 15, 2020 in Salt Lake City.
She was born May 8, 1922 in Ignacio, Colorado to Faustino Casias and Elvira Trujillo. Mary married Andy Martinez, (divorced), Charles French, (divorced), Herman Dillon and he later passed away.
Mary was a lifelong resident of East Carbon and Price, Utah where she worked as a cook, bartender and waitress for Nick and May Bikakis for 20 years at Nick's place on the highway. She also worked several years as a cook for the Tallerico's Italian Restaurant in Price and for Fred Regis at the Hollow Bottle in Price. Her favorite job was working for Groger's Western Wear in San Francisco while caring for her mother. In 1990, she returned to her home on 5th West in East Carbon where she was blessed with a community of friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, oldest daughter, Rita Gallegos; son-in-law, Albert Gallegos; sisters, Stella Baccerra and Helen Hernandez; and brothers, Arthur and Ernesto Casias.
Survived by four daughters and one son, Nadine Kee, Elsie Jensen, Eleanor Rodriguez (Manuel), Katherine French (Carmen), and Douglas Martinez (Kathy); 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, special great-grandkids, Austyn, Emily and Ryker; sisters, Corine and Vivian; her companion, Victor who has taken excellent care of our dear mother the last couple of years during her decline.
Memorial service, Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020