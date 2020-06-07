Mary Marganis Melissas
1933 - 2020
Harrah, OK-Mary Marganis Melissas was born February 13, 1933 to Theodore and Angela Marganis in Salt Lake City Utah. She died June 3, 2020 in Harrah, Oklahoma at the age of 87 of natural causes.
Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her daughter was the center of her world. Her husband George Melissas was her one and only true love. Her family and friends grieve her loss, but take comfort knowing George and Mary will be together again. Mary was very creative, she loved painting, sewing, cooking and entertaining family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter Irene, son-in-law Chris, her two grandchildren Melissa and Nicholas, her sisters Stella Zaharias and Elsie Chelemes. Her sisters Emily Vasillion and Helen Janos preceded her in death.
A church service will be held at Prophet Elias located at 5335 South Highland Drive Holladay, UT 84117. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For service date and time please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.