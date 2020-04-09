|
|
Mary P. Mannos
1920-~2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Mary Pappas Mannos our beloved mother, Yiayia and aunt passed away on April 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on August 16, 1920 to Gust and Viola Duras Pappas in Magna, Utah. Mary graduated from Cyprus High School and received her nursing degree from the Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing. Upon her graduation she returned to the Holy Cross School of Nursing to teach nursing arts prior to embarking on her professional nursing career. Mary was highly respected in her profession and derived a great deal of satisfaction working the last 20+ years of her career as a surgical nurse.
Mary married her sweetheart George J. Mannos. Together they built a loving 60-year life together with three children, George, Jr., Dean and Kathy. Mary was an exceptional loving mother, especially in caring for her special needs son, who in turn adored his "mama mama" As a grandmother and great grandmother, Yiayia was the best. She doted on her granddaughters and loved to take them shopping.
Mary was life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church and was active in assisting with the Greek Festival and as a member of the Philoptochos Society. She was also a member of the Athanasios Diakos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. Mary was an extraordinary Greek cook who loved hosting family and friends in her home with a Greek smorgasbord.
Mary's purpose and dedication to her family and friends is her legacy. Mary is survived by her sons, George, Jr., Dean (Gail), daughter, Kathy (Les) Lake; grandchildren, Anna Crabtree, Mary (Jason) Ellis, Catherine and Christopher Lake, great-granddaughters, Anabelle, Madeline, Tessa and Alison; sister-in-law Helen and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother, James, sisters, Nina, Alice, Anna, Melva, Mable, Sophie and Helen.
A private service will be held for immediate family members only due to the COVID-19 government mandate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake or a . May her memory be eternal. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/mary-pappas-mannos/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020