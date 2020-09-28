1/3
Mary Phillips
1930 - 2020
Mary Roseann DeForest Phillips
1930 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Mary Roseann DeForest Phillips passed away on September 24, 2020. Mary was born on September 22, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Rachel Marie Wright and Dwight Francis DeForest. She married Floyd Eugene Phillips on February 14, 1948. Mary is survived by her 8 children: 4 sons, Eugene (Wendy), Ray (Brenda), Rick, George (Lorie), and 4 daughters, Mary (Donald) Yannie, Laura (Kelly) Licklyter, Bonnie (Steven) Powers, Rachel Tunno (Tim) Mulks, 28 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her hurband, 1 daughter, parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 granddaughter. The family would like to thank the staff of Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of Mom. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6-8 PM and again on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10-11 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
