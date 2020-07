It is with a heavy heart that I write this .. I met Mary through my mother in law .. I was able to have been in Mary’s house, she was so proud of her house and a beautiful house it was.. we sat and conversed for a awhile ..

Such a beautiful lady...

May your soul Rest In Peace ..

Chris, I’m so sorry .. my deepest sympathy..May God wrap his arms you and remember your Mom loved you so much..

God Bless You ...

irene barron

Friend