Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary
1950 E. Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian Ridge Ward
9636 South 1700 East
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Ridge Ward
9636 South 1700 East
Sandy, UT
Mary S. Visser
1919 ~ 2019
Mary Sainsbury Visser, 100, passed away peacefully. She was born March 25, 1919 in Midvale, Utah to George Thomas and Ann Jane Evans Sainsbury. She married Julius M. Visser. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Kenneth and son-in-law Richard. She is survived by daughters Gayle (Ronald) Hansen, Evah McMullin, Lynea (Brice) Dimond, Andrea (Robert) Marx, daughter-in- law Darlene, sons Paul (Gerry) and Steven and many generations of grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 beginning at 11AM at the Indian Ridge Ward, 9636 South 1700 East in Sandy. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening beginning at 6PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, as well as prior to services beginning at 10AM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019
