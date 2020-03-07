|
Mary T. Ridinger
1939 ~ 2020
Mary T Ridinger, 80, of Taylorsville, Utah, passed from this life to the next on March 2, 2020. Mary was born March 8, 1939 in Emery, Utah to loving parents Edward Torgerson and Ruby Worthington. Mary loved spending time with her family and loved her Utah Jazz. She loved puzzles and playing cards with her loved ones. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby Ridinger; her parents Edward and Ruby Torgerson; 2 sisters; and 1 brother. She is survived by her son Robert (Deborah) Ridinger; her daughter Janet (LeRoy) Alford; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 6-8PM and Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:30-10:30AM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT 84123. A graveside service will take place Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11AM at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020