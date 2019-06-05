Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
More Obituaries for Mary Evans
Mary Viola Evans


Mary Viola Evans
Mary Viola Evans Obituary
Mary Viola Evans
1922 ~ 2019
Mary Viola Patterson Evans, 97, passed from this life on Saturday June 1, 2019. The fifth of 11 children­-six girls and five boys. Mary was born February 12, 1922 in Hunter, Utah to Charles Elmer and Leoni Leoti Wilding Patterson. She married Russell David Evans on December 5, 1945 and was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 6, 1957. Mary and Russ shared 44 years of cherished memories until his death in 1989. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Faye Evans Murray and Linda Evans Green (Delwin), 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother Milton Patterson, and sister Elva Trejo.
Funeral Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 prior to the service. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 5, 2019
