Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
279 S 300 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
279 S 300 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map

Mary Vosnos


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Vosnos Obituary
Mary Vosnos
March 25, 1930~February 14, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT - Loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother Mary Vosnos, left this earth peacefully surrounded by her family. She is now rejoicing with her Savior! Born in Levidi, Greece and migrated to the U.S. at 17 years old. She married the love of her life, George John Vosnos, on June 8th, 1952, on his 25th birthday. They had and she is survived by their four children, John (Dawn), Rose (Elias), Pete and Sandra, as well as sister, Thalia Matragos and many nieces and nephews. She cherished her grandchildren, Maria (Josh), JJ (Merissa), John and Jamison; and great-grandchildren, Jonah and Lukah. Her parents, John and Yianoula Mantas, and her brothers, Harry, Tony and Pete preceded in her death. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st at Holy Trinity Church, 279 S 300 W, SLC, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Anna GOC, PO Box 171224, SLC 84117. Online donations via website: www.stannagocutah.org May her memory be eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -