|
|
Mary Vosnos
March 25, 1930~February 14, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother Mary Vosnos, left this earth peacefully surrounded by her family. She is now rejoicing with her Savior! Born in Levidi, Greece and migrated to the U.S. at 17 years old. She married the love of her life, George John Vosnos, on June 8th, 1952, on his 25th birthday. They had and she is survived by their four children, John (Dawn), Rose (Elias), Pete and Sandra, as well as sister, Thalia Matragos and many nieces and nephews. She cherished her grandchildren, Maria (Josh), JJ (Merissa), John and Jamison; and great-grandchildren, Jonah and Lukah. Her parents, John and Yianoula Mantas, and her brothers, Harry, Tony and Pete preceded in her death. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st at Holy Trinity Church, 279 S 300 W, SLC, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Anna GOC, PO Box 171224, SLC 84117. Online donations via website: www.stannagocutah.org May her memory be eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020