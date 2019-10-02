|
|
Jan. 2, 1922 ~ Sept. 28, 2019
In loving memory of Mary Whittier Bottomly, devoted wife of John Sidney Bottomly and daughter of Nancy Tunis and Ross Whittier.
Mary grew up in the New England countryside of Dover, Massachusetts. A tom-boy she spent most days riding her pony Bonnie through the fields with her sister Nancy and her mother. She adored her brother Ross.
Mary is survived by her children: John (Jack), Susan, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Ross and Holly. She is blessed with her grandchildren: Erika, Nathan, Lily, Timon, Sara, John Ross, Myckenzie, Allyssa, Ben, Bryanna, Jonathan and her little great granddaughter, Avery.
Josefina Leon Avila, her loving caregiver, took care of Mary the last few years of her life. She called Mom "Gramma".
Mom was happiest at home surrounded by family and friends with her dog Healy by her side. She loved to sit in her backyard and admire the beautiful nature all around her. Mary is a testament of loyalty, virtue and unconditional love to all whose live she touched.
Thank you Mom, Gramma and Great-Gramma. We will always love you.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 AM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.
