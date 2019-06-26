|
|
Mary Richards Wirick
1926-2019
Holladay, Utah-Mary Richards was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1926 to Marie Chamberlain and Griffith Richards. Her favorite memories of Wisconsin included exploring the lakeshore off a family cabin with her brothers John, Paul and Bill Richards. In the early 1930s, she came to Salt Lake City to live with her aunt and uncle, Eva and Earl Young.
By 1940 Mary was an avid neighborhood skier. She attended Roosevelt Jr. High and East High with many of her lifelong friends. She went on to the University of Utah. As a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, she worked with returning WWII soldiers and skied with many of them at Alta and Brighton, including Dev Jennings her future husband. She graduated in 1948 and she and Dev had two children, Creighton and Becky before their divorce.
In 1952 she married Gordon Wirick with whom she shared her life until his death in 2003. Together the young family traveled to many western parks, rode bikes, waterskied, hiked and went camping. Mary and Gordon frequently traveled to Mexico and she traveled to Europe as well.
Mary was an expert knitter and needlepoint designer and later a skilled weaver. Generously she made art and clothing and intricate quilts for friends and family.
She worked at Stevens Brown and Jan's in Park City. Mary adored sport enthusiasts, she assisted and bought for; her industrious and creative nature was an asset to both businesses. After retirement, she skied and focused on her art projects. She and Gordy moved from Park City back to Holladay, Utah and began to focus on a quieter life centering on their home and yard and socializing with friends.
She is survived by her son Creighton Wirick (Sue Oakley) and grandsons Creighton and Jesse, Westhampton N.Y.; and her daughter, Rebecca Anderson, Holladay, Utah as well as nieces and nephews. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the crew at Cottonwood Creek Senior Living and the Envision Hospice team who worked with her until the end, summer solstice, June 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Mary's name at 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab Utah, 84741.
Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Condolences can be sent to Wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019