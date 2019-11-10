Home

Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Community United Methodist Church
163 West 4800 South
Ogden, UT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
163 West 4800 South
Ogden, UT
Mary Zoe Franklin


1929 - 2019
Mary Zoe Franklin Obituary
Mary Zoe Franklin
Dec. 18, 1929 ~ Nov. 4, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Mary Zoe Franklin, 89, passed away on November 4, 2019 following a sudden stroke.
She was a retired Hill Air Force Base civilian professional and an avid bridge player. Mary Zoe was an active member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile for nearly 50 years, in Clearfield, Bountiful, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is survived by her son, Mike; her daughter, Marilyn; and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 163 West 4800 South, Ogden, UT 84405. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the great room at the Church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, the Franklin family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospital in her name.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
