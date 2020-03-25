Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Paugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Paugh


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Paugh Obituary
1944 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Maryann Paugh went to be with the Lord on Saturday March 21st at home surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 75.
Maryann (Ann), one of thirteen siblings, was born April 17, 1944 to Morris and Ethel Gross in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ann enjoyed spending time with family most, always accompanied by grandchildren and great grandchildren and was the central family figure whom everyone gravitated around.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Richard Howard Paugh and granddaughter Samantha Lynn Clark. She is survived by one brother: Floyd Gross. Five children: Barbara (Rick) Giampapa, Kenny Deming, Brenda Wilkinson, Betty (Richard) Paugh, Eugene (Donna) Vinson. Twelve grandchildren and an abundance of great grandchildren and foster children.
Mom and grandma, you will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
A visitation for family and close friends will be held at Valley View Mortuary in West Valley City, Utah on Friday, March 27th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -