1944 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Maryann Paugh went to be with the Lord on Saturday March 21st at home surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 75.
Maryann (Ann), one of thirteen siblings, was born April 17, 1944 to Morris and Ethel Gross in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ann enjoyed spending time with family most, always accompanied by grandchildren and great grandchildren and was the central family figure whom everyone gravitated around.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Richard Howard Paugh and granddaughter Samantha Lynn Clark. She is survived by one brother: Floyd Gross. Five children: Barbara (Rick) Giampapa, Kenny Deming, Brenda Wilkinson, Betty (Richard) Paugh, Eugene (Donna) Vinson. Twelve grandchildren and an abundance of great grandchildren and foster children.
Mom and grandma, you will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
A visitation for family and close friends will be held at Valley View Mortuary in West Valley City, Utah on Friday, March 27th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020