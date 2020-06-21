MaryAnn Saccomanno Biljanic
March 19, 1934 ~ June 13, 2020
MaryAnn Saccomanno Biljanic passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home June 13, 2020. She was the oldest of Ernest and Gladys Saccomanno of Spring Glen, Utah, with siblings, Erna (Paul-deceased) Porter, Frances (Gary) Hanson, and Frank (Lee) Saccomanno.
MaryAnn attended Notre Dame, St. Mary of the Wasatch, and graduated from Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the VA Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital most of her 42-year career. Known as "Sacc", she loved to teach nurses and patients tricks of the trade. Five of her eight children went into healthcare, a true testament of their admiration.
After a sentimental journey to Europe, MaryAnn married Matt Biljanic and they raised eight children. She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Mela. She is survived by their Dad, Matt, and children: Lorri, Tod, Trudy (Saul) Cohen, Marty, Marco, Rina (Justin-deceased) Lister, and Elena (Kory) Niswender. Mom had 6 average grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mom was a fabulous cook of her Italian heritage as well as Dad's Croatian cuisine. She was the original conservationist and taught all of us to reuse, repurpose, and recycle. She was renowned for orchestrating errands to conserve fuel.
In the end her children were grateful that she never lost her sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, play a game of cards with your family and friends and know the "barracuda of cards" will be greatly missed and always remembered. Visit www.starksfuneral.com for forthcoming Mass information and to share your memories with the family.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.