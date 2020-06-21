MaryAnn Saccomanno Biljanic
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MaryAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryAnn Saccomanno Biljanic
March 19, 1934 ~ June 13, 2020
MaryAnn Saccomanno Biljanic passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home June 13, 2020. She was the oldest of Ernest and Gladys Saccomanno of Spring Glen, Utah, with siblings, Erna (Paul-deceased) Porter, Frances (Gary) Hanson, and Frank (Lee) Saccomanno.
MaryAnn attended Notre Dame, St. Mary of the Wasatch, and graduated from Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the VA Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital most of her 42-year career. Known as "Sacc", she loved to teach nurses and patients tricks of the trade. Five of her eight children went into healthcare, a true testament of their admiration.
After a sentimental journey to Europe, MaryAnn married Matt Biljanic and they raised eight children. She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Mela. She is survived by their Dad, Matt, and children: Lorri, Tod, Trudy (Saul) Cohen, Marty, Marco, Rina (Justin-deceased) Lister, and Elena (Kory) Niswender. Mom had 6 average grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mom was a fabulous cook of her Italian heritage as well as Dad's Croatian cuisine. She was the original conservationist and taught all of us to reuse, repurpose, and recycle. She was renowned for orchestrating errands to conserve fuel.
In the end her children were grateful that she never lost her sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, play a game of cards with your family and friends and know the "barracuda of cards" will be greatly missed and always remembered. Visit www.starksfuneral.com for forthcoming Mass information and to share your memories with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved