Maryanne E. Murray
June 6, 1948 ~ Dec 27, 2019
Maryanne Elizabeth Murray, 71, passed peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Mesa, Arizona following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend. Maryanne desired nothing more than to spend time with the ones she loved and to help others.
Maryanne is survived by her loving husband, William Murray; her two sons James & his wife Jessica, and Thomas & his wife Autumn; her grandchildren Ann, Emily, & Julie (James), and Ryland & Brennen (Thomas); her siblings Charles Flynn & wife Julie, Kathleen Gerl & husband Mark, and Patrick Flynn & his wife Esther; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was born on June 6, 1948 in Williston, North Dakota to Robert G. and Denise E. Flynn. Maryanne graduated from Carroll College in Helena, Montana in 1970 with a B.S. Degree in Health Information Systems (Medical Records). On June 12, 1971 she married her college sweetheart, Bill Murray, a banking and financial professional, and moved to Salt Lake City. Two sons soon followed with James born in 1974 and Thomas in 1977, to whom she was the perfect mother.
Maryanne achieved professional success owning and operating a Health Information consulting firm (MMR Consulting) from 1974 to 2014. As one of the nation's most highly respected and sought-after medical records consultants, she frequently spoke at national conferences and authored medical coding training manuals. Yet she still made time to provide comfort and companionship to the residences of all her nursing facilities.
Maryanne lived a life of service to others, devoting time and energy to helping those in need. She often could be found assisting at St. Ambrose, her Catholic parish of 45 years. She also found abundant joy in being there for people in need, dedicating much of her time in retirement to her beloved Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) group. There she helped provide mentors and scholarships to young women pursuing a college degree or embarking on a professional career.
Maryanne loved spending time with her husband, her extended family and being "Nana" to her five grandchildren. She passed on her love for gardening, cooking, baking, knitting, and sewing to her grandkids, who adored her and were a huge source of joy and laughter for her in recent years. She always looked forward to meeting with her regular "coffee group" and loved them all dearly. Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life and she is now in God's embrace forever. She will be missed beyond measure by all who knew her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 2315 Redondo Avenue, Salt Lake City. A celebration of her life will follow from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please, send donations to St. Ambrose Church (stambrosecatholicchurch.org) and PEO Utah Chapter (PEOInternational.org).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020