MaryChell Nissia Batt Woods
1927 - 2020
Together Again
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away on May 30, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 27, 1927 in Mayer, AZ to Charles and Luella Cummings Batt. Nissia married her sweetheart Kenneth Alexander Woods on August 9, 1949, and together, they had an amazing life and love. Together they owned Dewey Woods Car Company for over 40 years and worked side by side. They had a house in Holladay with a pool where they hosted legendary parties. She was a strong woman and family was most important to her.
She is survived by her children Kenny (Kendra), Christine, David (Reyna), Leslie; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by her husband; daughter Susan A. Maxwell; grandson Adam James Woods; and all eight siblings.
A wake will be held on Monday, June 8 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between the hours of 9AM and 5PM to make a reservation for the time that you wish to attend (masks are encouraged). A private memorial service for family will be held on Tuesday, June 9th at 1:00 PM, also at Starks Funeral Parlor. Inurnment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.
Share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Wake
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
JUN
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
