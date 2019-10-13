|
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Masaru Horiuchi, 97, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 at Veteran's Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City after a brief illness. He will be missed for his warmth, intelligence and great strength.
Mas was born to Kaga and Kaneo (Komai) Horiuchi in Seattle. He was married to Ruth (Tashima) for 68 years and they raised five daughters in Salt Lake City.
He is survived by daughters: Marsha Barton, Karen Kido, Laura Gaddie (Bob), Gladys Horiuchi Kithas (John); Ellen Storms (Brian); 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth; sister Chiyo Morita (Tom); brother Tsutomu (May); son-in-law Arthur Kido.
When World War II erupted, Mas and 120,000 Japanese Americans were interned in relocation camps. He served in the U.S. Military Intelligence Service and was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. Upon return to Salt Lake City, he worked for the Japanese American Citizens League and later owned and operated a successful commercial printing business, Litho by Mas, for 41 years with his beloved Ruth.
Mas cherished the time spent with family and friends, who loved his funny stories and good conversation. With his tenor voice, he sang solo at church and other events and served as a Shriner. He enjoyed golfing, fishing at the family cabin, bowling with friends, Bible study and public speaking.
A service, burial and reception will be held Oct. 18, 1:30 pm, Memorial Mountain View Estates, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, where flowers may be sent. Donations can be given to Japanese Church of Christ, 268 100 S. Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
The family extends a special thank you to Leslie Berrett of Active Home Health, Dr. Philip Kithas and the VA Hospital staff for their wonderful care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019