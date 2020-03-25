Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Garden City Cemetery
Garden City, UT
Mathew Leander Wahlberg

Mathew Leander Wahlberg Obituary
Mathew Leander Wahlberg
Taylorsville, Utah
Mathew Leander Wahlberg, 42, 1977-2020 beloved father, son, brother, and uncle and friend passed away on March 21, 2020 from heart failure. Due to the current health crisis there will be no funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at the Garden City Cemetery in Garden City, Utah. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary please go /www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
