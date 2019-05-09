Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silvercrest Ward
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Silvercrest Ward
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Silvercrest Ward
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Wayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Brent "Bud" Wayman


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Brent "Bud" Wayman Obituary
Matthew "Bud" Brent Wayman
1976 ~ 2019
Matthew "Bud" Brent Wayman, passed away on May 4, 2019 at his home. He was born March 3, 1976 to Brent and Tove Wayman in Sandy, Utah. He is survived by his wife Melissa; mother, Tove; sister, Kristen; and dogs, Tor and Sammie. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Silvercrest Ward, 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening between 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again Friday from 9:30 - 10:40 AM also at the church. For a complete obituary and to express condolences to the family please go to www.memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.