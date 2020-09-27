Matthew Cameron Knowlden

1998 - 2020

Matthew Cameron Knowlden a.k.a. Matt Lopez, beloved son, & father of Salt Lake City passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Matt was born on August 24, 1998 in Salt Lake City, UT to Shasta Knowlden and Isaac Lopez. Although his journey in this life was short lived, he left a lasting impact on this world. No matter where said journey took him, it was pertinent that he reach out and check in with siblings. His ability to read a situation and use his comedic characteristics to lighten the mood or just brighten your day was uncanny. At a very early age, he adopted a passion for music and art, so you would frequently find him recording songs or drawing for his loved ones. Matt cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, without guile and without asking anything in return. Please spread his message of love and laughter and be good to one another. Matt had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him.

Matt is survived by mother Shasta Knowlden, father Isaac (Sami) Lopez, stepmother Candace Jensen, daughter Sevaeh, son Koda, grandparents James (Bambi) Knowlden, Filbert (Carol) Lopez, sisters Alex Jensen, Sielencia Sanchez-Lopez, Jasmine Fabela, Annie Fabela, Savvy Lopez, brothers Jayden Jensen, Jordan Wachter, Elicio Lopez, AJ Fabela, Aunties Jamie (Tom) Taylor, Stephanie (Kyle) Knowlden, Magdelena (Jonny) Salcedo, Uncles Filiberto "Junior" Lopez, James JR (Betty) Knowlden, Robert "Uncle Bob" Lopez, Justin (Lacey) Ta, Rigo (Angelica) Lovato and a multitude of family too numerous to name.

Preceded in death by his Grandmother Denise Carmen Lovato and Uncle Robbie Duane Knowlden.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 2nd at Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home, 372 East 100 South. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, location and time to be determined.



