Matthew Craig Athey

Matthew Craig Athey Obituary
1981 ~ 2020
Matthew Craig Athey, 38, son of James and Shawna Athey left this earth on Feb 6, 2020. He graduated at 18 and went to work in the construction business. He did some plumbing, worked as a bottled water courier and an "ice cream man." He made no money since he didn't have the heart to say "No", so he gave them away. He went to N.A. since he was 5. Matt married Beth Mcloed on July 7, 2006 and later divorced. Matt was kind, an animal lover, helpful, gentle, funny, and generous. He loved to camp out and fish. Matt was preceded in death his grandparents, aunts, uncle and Jakee, our family dog. He is survived by his Mom, Dad, sister Heather, Cousins, former wife, Beth and many friends.He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Feb 22nd at Noon at the LDS Cottonwood Creek Ward, 1250 E 4800 S, with a visitation at 11-11:45am. "ERIN GoBraugh"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
