In Loving Memory
Matthew H Wardle, 34 of Sandy Utah, passed away peacefully on December 22nd in Vernal, Utah for undetermined reasons.
Matt worked as a skilled body tech for 15 years. He worked with his father for most of his career before moving to the Duchesne / Uintah County area to continue his career with Basin Collision. Matt enjoyed an adventurous life of off roading, hunting, camping, boating, with his large group of friends (the Jercs) and family. He is and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Matt is survived by his parents Lance and Denise Wardle. Brothers; Casey, Nick and Brandon. Sister by marriage Emily (Casey). Grandmother Grace Mackey. Nephews and Nieces. Kayden, Haylee, Isaac, Grace, and Alice.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. With a viewing before the funeral at 11:00AM, at Lone Peak Park Indoor Pavilion, 10140 S 700 E, Sandy, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019