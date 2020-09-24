Matthew M. Allred

1966 ~ 2020

Matthew Martin Allred, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2020 surrounded by those he loved most in the world. Matt's passing follows a valiant battle with brain cancer. Matt was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Merle Lee Shore and Charles Martin Allred on July 14th,1966.

He is preceded in death by his father Charles "Mart" Martin Allred.

He is survived by his loving wife Noelle; and their three children, Madison, Abigail and Carter, West Jordan; his mother Merle Allred, Cedar City; brother Curt (Kara) Allred, Cedar City; brothers-in-law Mitchell (Carlene) Holladay, South Jordan, and Dane Holladay, West Jordan; his father and mother-in-law Bryan and Nancy Holladay, West Jordan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only.



