Matthew Martin Allred
1966 - 2020
Matthew Martin Allred, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2020 surrounded by those he loved most in the world. Matt's passing follows a valiant battle with brain cancer. Matt was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Merle Lee Shore and Charles Martin Allred on July 14th,1966.
He is preceded in death by his father Charles "Mart" Martin Allred.
He is survived by his loving wife Noelle; and their three children, Madison, Abigail and Carter, West Jordan; his mother Merle Allred, Cedar City; brother Curt (Kara) Allred, Cedar City; brothers-in-law Mitchell (Carlene) Holladay, South Jordan, and Dane Holladay, West Jordan; his father and mother-in-law Bryan and Nancy Holladay, West Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Matt was a very dear friend of mine. He was a colleague, mentor and, most importantly, a close friend. Matt could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He was called home way too soon and those of us left behind will mourn his passing for a long time. Noelle, Madison, Abigail and Carter, Matt was always talking about all of you in our chats. He loved you so much - he will continue to bless you until you are all together again. My heart hurts and tears flow knowing we will not have his presence here but he will take care of those he loves from his Heavenly home. Goodbye for now, my friend! Say hello to Larry for me...
Debbie Day
Friend
