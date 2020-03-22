Home

Matthew Robert Wicks


1979 - 2020
Matthew Robert Wicks Obituary
1979 ~ 2020
Matthew Robert Wicks passed away March 14, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah.
He was born September 25, 1979 in Ogden, Utah. He married Andrea Shegrud, later divorced.
Matt always loved spending time in the mountains and especially loved camping with his daughter Emilie. Matt had a mechanical mind and could fix nearly anything.
He is survived by his daughter, Emilie, the absolute light of his life; his parents, Robert and Doris Wicks; and his sisters Amy Wicks (Jeff Johnson) and Carey (Adrian) Berry.
Memorial services to be held in the future. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
