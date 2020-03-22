|
|
1979 ~ 2020
Matthew Robert Wicks passed away March 14, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah.
He was born September 25, 1979 in Ogden, Utah. He married Andrea Shegrud, later divorced.
Matt always loved spending time in the mountains and especially loved camping with his daughter Emilie. Matt had a mechanical mind and could fix nearly anything.
He is survived by his daughter, Emilie, the absolute light of his life; his parents, Robert and Doris Wicks; and his sisters Amy Wicks (Jeff Johnson) and Carey (Adrian) Berry.
Memorial services to be held in the future. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020